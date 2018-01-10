Anger as Tipperary's famed Slievenamon excluded from mountain walks promotion

Tipperary's iconic Slievenamon Mountain is excluded from the new Munster Vales tourism marketing campaign because the walking track on it hasn't been approved by the National Trails Office.

That's what Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors were told when Slievenamon's absence from the new campaign was criticised at their latest monthly meeting in Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre.

Mullinahone Independent Cllr Eddie O'Meara highlighted the omission of Slievenamon with Triona O'Mahony, Destination and Marketing Manager for Munster Vales, who gave a presentation to the District's councillors.

Munster Vales promotes the tourism attractions of the area of Munster encompassing the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Galtees, Ballyhouras and Nagles mountain ranges and their lowland hinterlands.

Cllr O'Meara said Slievenamon was associated all over the world with Tipperary and pointed out that there was also no mention of Ballingarry's mining heritage from the Munster Vales promotional coverage. "I feel we are left very short-changed," he complained.

Ballingarry Cllr Imelda Goldsboro said her community had done very hard work to let it be known they were trying to promote the heritage of the Slieveardagh area. Ballingarry recently hosted one of the biggest days in its history - the National Famine Commemoration.

She said they were now trying to capitalise on the publicity Ballingarry received around the Famine Commemoration. She believed the Council and tourism bodies such as Munster Vales needed to do more to help them do this and to promote local tourism attractions to people living in Tipperary as well as those outside the county.

She pointed out that If you went into schools, a lot of students didn't know about the attractions of the Slieveardagh area such as its mining heritage and its association with the Derrynaflan chalice.

Cllr Bourke asked if any representations had been made about including Slievenamon in the Munster Vales campaign?

Ms O'Mahony responded that Slievenamon had been brought to their attention numerous times but the walk way up the mountain wasn't approved by the National Trails Office and wasn't insured. This meant they couldn't promote the mountain. "If it was passed by the National Trails Office in the morning, we would be 100 per cent promoting it."

To obtain National Trails Office approval, Carrick Municipal District District Engineer Willie Corby explained the Council would have to apply for Slievenamon to be designated as a recognised trail walk. Recognised trails like the Munster Way received funding for their upkeep.