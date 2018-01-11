Heartbroken Clonmel family suffers fourth loss to cystic fibrosis

A sense of profound grief has enveloped a Clonmel family after losing a fourth member to cystic fibrosis following the death of forty four year old Kieran Hickey from Kilmacomma in a Dublin Hospital.

Devastated parents Michael and Bridie , who have endured the passing of cystic fibrosis sufferers Kay, Brian and Laois, are mourning the loss of their brother Kieran who passed away in St.Vincents Hospital in Dublin.

Michael, has been recognised by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland for his lifetime of dedication to cystic fibrosis sufferers all over Ireland and his incredible fundraising achievements.Kieran is also survived by his brother Micheal, sister in law Marie, nephews Brian and Ciaran,niece Ailish,aunts,uncles, cousins and friends.

Kieran’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 7.30pm on Thursday evening (11th January 2018). Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Touraneena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Unit, St. Christopher’s Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

The first member of the Hickey family to pass away from CF was one year old Laois who died in 1969, fifteen year old Kay

died in 1982 and Brian died in 1996

aged 25.

Their parents Michael and Bridie have worked tirelessly for families of cystic fibrosis sufferers and was been given a special recognition award by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Even while coping with difficulty in his own family, Michael has been a support to other families, serving as the chairman of the Tipperary Branch of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland since 1984. In all Michael and his wife Bridie have been involved with the Tipperary branch of CFI for 47 years.

At a Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s ‘Better Together’ conference in Galway, some years ago Michael was honoured with the special recognition award as his friends and colleagues marked his retirement as the local branch chairman, a role he held for 27 years.

Michael was also honoured by the local regional group TLC4CF, who are fundraising for a specialised CF unit at Limerick Regional Hospital, in thanks for all his support for the project.

The awards were a special thank you to a man who has dedicated most of his life to helping and supporting others in his community and were presented by CFI ambassador and GAA pundit Joe Brolly.

Paying tribute to the family Philip Watt,Cystic Fibrosis Chief Executive Officer said Michael and Bridie were held in such high esteem in the cystic fibrosis community in Ireland.

"Nobody should be visited by this in their lifetime.To lose four children, we just cannot imagine the scale of the loss .Our love and condolences go out to all the family.Despite all of the challenges they faced in their own family they also devoted themselves to helping so many others," said Philip Watt CEO.

He described Kierans parents Michael and Bridie as "truly wonderful people" and paid tribute to the very significant role they played in raising funds for the new CF unit in Limerick Hospital which was spearheaded by the Tipperary,Clare and Limerick CF branches.

In 2013 Cystic Fibrosis Ireland brought out a book "For The Roses" to tell the stories of families around the country who are dealing with cystic fibrosis.

The following is an excerpt from the book on Michael Hickey and his family.

Michael Hickey (above) is a youthful 75 years of age and is a long-time volunteer

and Chairperson of the Tipperary branch of the CFAI. Michael and

Bridie Hickey live in Clonmel. They have had five children, of whom



four were born with CF. They lost three of their children to CF. Kay

died in 1982 aged 15, Laois died in 1969 aged 1 and Brian died in 1996

aged 25. Their son Kierán, who also has CF, will be 40 years old in July.

Michael is their only child without CF.

Michael shares with us his memories of Kay,

‘Kay was a lovely bright child and attended the local Presentation College

in Clonmel. I can’t speak highly enough of the nuns who were her teachers,

they really looked after and encouraged her. Even though Kay was ill, she

was determined to sit her mock exams for the Junior Cert. The school was

very helpful and arranged for her to sit her exams in Ardkeen Hospital in

Waterford, but before she could take her exams, she suddenly took a turn for

the worse and she died surrounded by her books.’

Michael remembers his son Brian,

‘Brian was 25 when he died in 1996. He was big into cars and was the

proud owner of the registration 92TS1. He was being treated in St Vincent’s

Hospital under the excellent care of Dr. Muiris FitzGerald. Brian knew he

was dying and asked to be taken home to Tipperary. Dr. FitzGerald only

agreed after some persuasion as he knew that there was nothing left that could

be done for Brian but he did not think he could survive the journey home.

Just as we arrived back to our house, Brian tore the oxygen mask off his face

and threw it over his shoulder and asked for Bridie to come out to him in

the car. He told us ‘mam and dad I love you’. I carried him into the sitting

room where he died peacefully in a chair. I think it made a huge difference to

him to be allowed die at home. Brian was very close to his sister Kay. When

Kay died, Brian was only 12 at the time but he said when it was his time to

die, he wanted to be buried on the outside of the family plot with Kay in the

middle for protection. Father O’Brien, our Parish Priest was very moved and

he made sure Brian got his final wish.’

Despite the grief of losing three children to CF Michael says,

‘We are blessed to be parents of five loving, caring and compassionate

children. There are many in the world who are worse off than us. We still

have two wonderful sons, Kieran and Michael, and we have three lovely

grandchildren.’