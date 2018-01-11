Clonmel hospital signs up to new patient care campaign

South Tipperary General Hospital launched a new quality initiative “Hello my name is....” this week to improve patient care.

Nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and other HSE staff – particularly frontline staff - are being asked to tell their patients their name, as part of the #hellomynameis campaign for more compassionate care.

#hellomynameis was started by Dr Kate Granger in the UK after she became frustrated with the number of staff who failed to introduce themselves to her when she was an inpatient with post-operative sepsis.

Kate had terminal cancer and started a campaign on Twitter and on her own website asking staff to make a pledge to introduce themselves in future to their patients. Kate believed it is not just about common courtesy, but it runs much deeper. Introductions are about making a human connection between one human being who is suffering and vulnerable, and another human being who wishes to help. They begin therapeutic relationships and can instantly build trust in difficult circumstances, making every patient contact count.

Kate sadly passed away on 23rd July 2016. Her legacy lives on through #hellomynameis which continues to go from strength to strength improving patient’s experience of healthcare

All STGH staff are being provided with name badges, #Hello my name is… and have pledged to always introduce oneself to patients and visitors,treat people as you would a friend or family member,always see the person not just the condition and treat people with respect and dignity.

“Simple things like introducing oneself can put patients at ease and positively influence the patient experience.All healthcare staff in South Tipperary General Hospital will commit to putting patient engagement and compassion at the heart of our healthcare services in Tipperary,” said General Manager Maria Barry.