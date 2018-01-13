Footpaths and roads in Tipperary must be repaired after work, says council engineer

Poor workmanship wouldn't be accepted when utility companies made openings in public roads.

That's according to Tipperary County Council engineer Eamon Lonergan.

Mr. Lonergan, District Engineer of Clonmel Borough District, has stated that licensing was a very important element of road openings.

Such licensing had been standardised nationally and meetings had been held with various utility companies over a number of years.

Speaking at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, he told Cllr. Michael Murphy that when road openings were made a bond lodged by utility companies was active for a four-months period.

Poor workmanship wasn't acceptable and that point had been "hammered home", Mr. Lonergan added.

Cllr. Murphy said that a third party had recently entered a private estate without notice and "ripped up" the footpaths and roads.

He said that 2018 would see significant progress made on the National Broadband Plan and a tight rein needed to be kept on what he described as a significant number of road opening plans by third parties, particularly for the permanent reinstatement of roads and footpaths.

Cllr. Pat English said that a lot of road opening licenses would be required for the National Broadband Plan and somebody needed to keep an eye on this.

He hoped that some nominated council employee would follow this up, as some of the utility companies only replaced the tarmacadam.