Clonmel Gardaí reach out to community with annual benefit concert

More than 450 people enjoyed the music of the Garda Band and the singing of Scoil Chormaic students from Cashel at the annual Clonmel District Community Gardaí benefit concert.

This was the third year in-a- row the popular Garda Band performed at the Clonmel Garda concert, which took place at Hotel Minella.

Garda Superintendent William Leahy said the Garda Band provided a great night of entertainment, with the band's Clonmel-born flautist Siobhan Cahill giving a solo performance during the show.

The Garda Band was joined on stage by Cashel's Scoil Chormaic choir and Scoil Chormaic student soloist Steven Donohoe, who were a joy to listen to.

Other highlights were the singing of soprano Eimear Lowth and Cahir-based Inspector Eddie Golden, who sang a few songs with the Garda Band.

Above - Caitlin Murphy, Eimear Lowth, Sabrina Delaney and Jessica Ryan were at Hotel Minella at the Clonmel District Community Gardaí benefit concert.

The concert raised funds for the Cancer Aftercare Relaxion Education (CARE) support centre in Clonmel and Cashel's Scoil Chormaic, which educates children with specific educational needs, intellectual disability and/or autism.

Supt. William Leahy thanked everyone who attended the concert, the performers, Hotel Minella for hosting the event and anybody who supported the show in any way.

This was the fifth event organised by Clonmel District Community Gardaí over the past year.

Above - Garda Claire Murphy with Sabrina Delaney, Amy Kinsella, Josh Crehan and Jessica Ryan at the annual Garda benefit concert at Hotel Minella.

In April, they ran a hurling blitz for local primary schools while in July they hosted an afternoon tea event at Hotel Minella for senior citizens. This was followed by a soccer blitz for secondary schools in October.

The Christmas benefit concert was followed a week later by a senior citizens party at Hillview Sports Centre in Clonmel.

Supt. Leahy said they plan to run those five community events again this year and are also hoping to run an event for local business people.

Below - Seamus Hayes, Sheena Fennessy, Sergeant Kieran O'Regan and Lorraine Lowry, Principal of Scoil Chormaic, Cashel, at the Garda concert at Hotel Minella, Clonmel.