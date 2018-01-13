Tremendous sadness at death of popular Clonmel man Cathal Shanley

There is tremendous sadness in Clonmel following the death of Cathal Shanley after a brave battle with illness.

Forty year old Cathal, Capel St., Dublin, and originally from Old Spa Road, Clonmel, died on Friday, peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6.

Cathal was a member of a very well known and hugely respected Clonmel family.

In his younger days he was a member of Hillview Sports Club where his parents, Tim and Kathleen, are still actively involved.

Hillview president Seamus O’Doherty paid tribute to Cathal and his family.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to all the family. I remember Cathal from his time in the club and Tim and Kathleen are still active members, both having served as Pitch and Putt captains”.

Cathal is survived by his loving wife Sonia and children Orla (3), and Aidan (1), parents Tim and Kathleen Shanley; brothers Tadgh, Brian and Eoin, sisters Pauline, Niamh and Aoife, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hoban House, Old Spa Road, Clonmel, from 4pm-9pm on Sunday, 14th January, 2018. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, at 1pm, and burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to be made to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross, who looked after Cathal so well during his last few weeks.