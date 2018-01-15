Tipperary weather alert - wintry conditions later today and tonight

Tipperary is bracing itself for wintry weather over the next twenty four hours.

Met Eireann forecast that showery rain associated with a cold front will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea this morning leaving a day of sunny spells and showers.

The showers will be most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties. It will turn noticeably colder as the day progresses with the showers turning a little wintry over northern hills by evening.

Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. High seas developing on Atlantic coasts.

Tonight cold and windy overnight with widespread showers. The showers turning wintry in many areas by dawn with falls of snow possible over high ground.

Strong westerly winds will reach gale force along Atlantic coasts with very high seas expected. Minimum temperatures will range from 0 to plus 3 degrees generally but a few degrees milder in Atlantic coastal fringes.