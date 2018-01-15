Large group of hillwalkers rescued from Galtee Mountains in Co. Tipperary

A large hiking group was rescued from the Galtee Mountains by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Group last night (Sunday).

The 27 people from a Co. Cork based mountain walking group became stranded in the Galteemore area of the mountain range due to bad weather conditions and very poor visibility. They successfuly made their way off the summit but once daylight faded they found shelter until mountain rescue volunteers were able to locate them and escort them off the mountain.

John Foley of South Eastern Mountain Rescue Group said the hiking group contacted the emergency services by mobile phone around 3pm. About 25 South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members, who had just finished a training exercise at the Mahon Falls in the Comeraghs, went to their aid.

John Foley said they walked up Galtymore from two directions and when they found the stranded hikers they guided them down the mountainside to the woods near Clydagh Bridge, Aherlow around 8pm.

He said none of the hikers were injured. He pointed out that conditions on the mountain last night made the evacuation very difficult with low cloud, driving rain and severe wind guts.

"SEMRA thanks An Garda Siochana in Thurles, Cahir and Tipperary and for their assistance with this incident.