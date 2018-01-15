Tipperary water and roads: Burst water main may cause disruption today

Tipperary repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to water supply and traffic over the next 24 hours.

Irish Water have issued an alert for Cordangan, near Bansha, and surrounding areas near Tipperary Town.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works, according to Irish Water.

Works have an estimated completion time of 6am on Tuesday, January 16.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP017388.