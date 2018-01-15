Tipperary wedding fulfilled a childhood dream for late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan

Singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died today, fulfilled her childhood dream when she married Don Burton in Holycross Abbey in July 1994.

Dolores had regularly attended novenas at the iconic Tipperary abbey as a child with her mother.

As soon as the engagement was announced it was a certainty that she would marry in Holycross, her mother Eileen said at the time, as Dolores loved the abbey and always wanted to marry there.

The wedding of the rock star was one of the most unconventional ever seen at Holycross Abbey.

The groom, a former tour manager with rock band Duran Duran, arrived on horseback, while the bride came to the church in a pony and trap.

The Connemara pony, ‘Jessie’, came from Con Marnane’s stables in Bansha, and the handler on the day was Michael Tobin.

One of the talking points of the day was Dolores’ dress which was see-through in ivory lace and chiffon.

The ceremony was performed by Solohead PP Fr Liam McNamara, assisted by Fr. John O’Dwyer, Golden, both of whom were family friends and who had ministered in the Riordans home parish of Ballybricken in Co. Limerick.

Following the ceremony, around which there was extremely tight security, the reception was held in Aherlow House Hotel.

Ballybricken is in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, and Dolores’ mother was heavily involved in church and diocesan affairs and was a regular attender at novenas in Holycross accompanied by Dolores.

