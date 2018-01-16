Tipperary weather warning - high winds, gales, snow and ice forecast for today and tonight

Met Eireann has issued three weather alerts - one orange and two yellow.

High winds, even gales, and snow and ice are forecast today and tonight.

Motorists are urged to be careful when driving.

The warninigs are -

STATUS YELLOW

Wind Warning for Ireland

Update on previous warning, issued at 05:30 Tuesday.

Westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h giving gusts of 90 to 110km/h. In western coastal counties winds may be even stronger temporarily later this afternoon and evening with severe gusts.

Issued:

Tuesday 16 January 2018 05:30

Valid:

Tuesday 16 January 2018 05:30 to Wednesday 17 January 2018 03:00

STATUS YELLOW

Snow-ice Warning for Ireland

Snow showers will affect Ulster and Connacht tonight and will extend to most other areas late in the night and during Tuesday morning. Some accumulations of snow are likely, especially in northern and western areas and over hills elsewhere, along with some slippery conditions.

Issued:

Monday 15 January 2018 16:47

Valid:

Monday 15 January 2018 23:00 to Wednesday 17 January 2018 03:00

STATUS ORANGE

Gale Warning

Westerly gales on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, with strong gales developing on coasts from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Fair Head, and possibly storm force winds later this afternoon and evening.

Issued:

Tuesday 16 January 2018 05:00