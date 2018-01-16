Gardai appeal for help in tracing jeep used in aggravated burglary near Carrick-on-Suir

Gardai have issued an appeal for the public's help in tracing a Mitsubishi jeep used in an aggravated burglary of a house/shop in Clonea Power near Carrick-on-Suir last week.

The light blue short wheel base Mitsubishi Pajero jeep with a 09 registration was used as the getaway vehicle by the robbers who broke into the house attached to the village's local shop around 9.15pm last Tuesday, January 9.

The raiders armed with timber sticks threatened the elderly couple living in the house and stole a sum of money from the premises. Gardai received a report of the crime around 10pm.

A Tramore Garda Station spokesman said at least two men and possibly more were involved in the raid. Gardai can't confirm the exact number of culprits at this stage.

He said the elderly couple weren't assaulted or tied up by the criminals.

The Gardai have carried out a forensic examination of the premises and conducted door-to-door enquiries as well as enquiries outside Mass in the village last Saturday night.

The Garda spokesman said gardai are anxious to get information on the Mitsubishi Pajero used as the getaway vehicle. An unusual feature of the jeep was its blackened out back windows.

He urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Clonea area on Tuesday night, January 9 or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Tramore Garda Station at (051) 391620 or any Garda Station.

Rathgormack based councillor Seanie Power visited the elderly couple last week and reported they were shaken by the raid but gave great praise to the Gardai for the assistance they have given them.

The Fine Gael councillor believes a lot of elderly residents and residents living alone in his community are fearful after this crime and urged neighbours and friends to visit them and look out for them.

He also urged residents to contact the gardai in Kilmacthomas or Tramore if they see any suspicious vehicles or activity in their area and to get involved in the Comeragh Text Alert Scheme that covers Clonea, Rathgormack, Carrickbeg and Windgap.