South Tipperary General Hospital lifts visiting ban 

South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday (Monday) lifted the very strict visiting restrictions it had imposed for ten days - but is still requesting the public to only visit if absolutely necessary.

Management at the Clonmel hospital issued a statement yesterday (Monday) announcing the lifting of the visiting restrictions imposed on January 4 due to the number of patients with flu like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Between January 4 and yesterday, visiting to all wards at South Tipperary General Hospital was prohibited, apart from exceptional circumstances. The exceptional circumstances included critical care patients and maternity/gynae visiting, which was restricted to partners or a designated person only. Parents or guardians of patients were only permitted into the Children’s Ward.

However, while this strict regime has been lifted, STGH management is still urging the public to only visit if absolutely necessary and to confine visits to one person per patients as flu can be carried into the hospital by patients or visitors.

"Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm only and are to be strictly adhered to.

"Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit.

"STGH management regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are being taken in the interests of patient care," the statement continued.