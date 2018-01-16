Information meeting in Clonmel on mental health services

The HSE’s community healthcare services in the South East are establishing new local forums in the region.

The local forum will exist as a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted about and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

Information meetings, open to all interested parties, are being held around the region, including at the Clonmel Park Hotel at 6pm this Wednesday evening, January 17th.

Further meetings are also being planned for other areas including Carrick-on-Suir and Cashel/Tipperary Town.

Recently the nine Community Healthcare service areas throughout the country have each appointed an Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement, with Paul Fallon in place to serve the south east.

“The purpose of my post is to consult and present the views of mental health service users, family members and carers through engagement and partnership and to influence decision-making at area management level in the south east", said Mr. Fallon.

"I have already held some meetings and I am now looking forward to conducting more, as one of the early steps in this important work.

“Along with my colleagues in the Community Healthcare services in the south east, I want to hear from people around the region, as to how we can further develop mechanisms for engagement of service users, their family members and carers.

"I will be dedicated to allowing for their involvement in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of mental health services”, he added.