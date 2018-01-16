Tipperary road fatality - one person dies in multi-vehicle crash
One person has died following a crash on the M7 in Tipperary today.
Another person was injured in the multi vehicle collision on the motorway.
Both were occupants of the same vehicle which was one of four that collided in the southbound lane of the motorway at Junction 27 Birdhill.
The stretch of road is currently closed, and traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Junction 26 Nenagh West.
