Ladies Night Out Returns to Halla!

Ladies, here is a night not to be missed and it is all about you!

The Parent Association of St John the Baptist Girls School will host a “Ladies Night” on Friday, February 16, at Halla na Féile.

The night will commence with a prosecco reception at 7pm.

This year joining us on stage will be Sinéad de Bútléir better known on Facebook as Sinéad de Blogger, make-up artist Niamh Martin founder of The Nima Make-Up Brushes and Ali Dee hair stylist.

Niamh and Ali will both do live make-up and hair demonstrations on stage.

We will have fabulous spot prizes and raffle on the night and of course what Ladies Night would be complete without Best Dressed Lady!

We will have a mini fashion show to whet the appetite for the upcoming season’s must-buys!

Some of the local shops, beauticians and hairdressers will host stalls and provide information on the products and services available locally.

Tickets are now available to buy at our early bird offer until Friday, January 19 - two for €30! After this date the normal price of €20 each will apply. Tickets are available from O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy Main Street Cashel, St John the Baptist Girls school office and Suzanne Brosnan PA chairperson.