Gardai appeal for help in solving three Co. Tipperary burglaries
Gardai are seeking the public's help in solving three house burglaries in Cashel.
Two homes in the Ardmore estate on the Dualla Road in Cashel were burgled between Saturday, January 6 and Monday, January 8.
Cash was stolen from one of the house's and jewellery was taken from the second home.
A house at Palmer's Hill, Cashel was burgled on Friday, January 5. A Garda spokesperson said a sum of money was stolen from the premises.
She appealed to anyone who say suspicious activity in the vicinity of these residential areas of Cashel on the weekend of January 5 to 8 to contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866 of Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on