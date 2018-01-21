County Final medals for Clerihan girls!

The Clerihan girls teams who won county finals at Under 12 and Under 14 last season were presented with their medals at an awards night in the village.

The medals were presented by county senior players Mairead Morrisey and Aisling Moloney.

The managers of the Under 12 team were Mary Gaskin, Derek and Alison Doyle, while the Under 14 managers were Pat O'Connor, Mark Moloney and Steve Hickey. Well done to the girls and everyone who helped them to their great success!