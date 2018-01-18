Road Hurling Tournament a success in Donaskeigh

Congratulations to the juvenile winners of the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Community Council Road Hurling Tournament, held last Sunday in Donaskeigh.

The winners (pictured above) were Ben Ryan, Lorcan Carr and Jack Breen pictured above with committee member Darren O'Neill.

Pictured below are the senior winners of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Community

Council's road hurling tournament - Cilllian, Ben and Jason Loughman, with Darren O'Neill (committee member).