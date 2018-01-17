FiveTipperary projects nominated for prestigious local authority awards

The All-Ireland finalists for the Community & Council Awards 2018 presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA (Local Authority Members Association) have been announced and there are five Tipperary projects vying for top honours.

The finalists will be representing their counties in Croke Park for the first time.

For twelve years these awards have grown in popularity nationwide, celebrating communities and councils working together but for the first time the event moves to Croke Park for the All Ireland final and will be aptly hosted by RTÉ’s national treasure, sports commentator, Marty Morrissey.

It has been an extraordinary year for entries with over 150 nominations received! Following an in-depth judging process over 100 projects nationwide from 23 counties were shortlisted across 20 categories. Fingal and South Dublin Counties will battle it out against their old rivals Mayo along with large representations from Wicklow, Monaghan and Tipperary also seeking to take home trophies on the night.

This year has been extremely successful for Tipperary with five projects shortlisted for the 2018 awards:

Let's Able not Label - Best Disability Access and Inclusion

Energy in Agriculture 2017 - Best Energy Smart Initiative

Templemore -Thurles Municipal District Offices - Best Public Building

Fethard Horse Country Experience - Best Tourism Initiative

Munster Vales - Best Tourism Initiative

Among the awards to be presented on the night is the coveted Council of the Year, where the winner will receive a brand new Waterford Crystal perpetual trophy; along with the ever popular Best Community-Based Initiative and Best Public Building. New categories this year include Best Local Authority Innovation for Attracting Inward Investment and Best Arts/Culture Project or Initiative (incl. festivals & events). The National Gallery of Ireland have been shortlisted for Best Public Building for the Refurbishment of Historic Wings while Eli Lilly are in contention for the Best Business Working with the Community.

Now in their 12th year, the 2018 All Ireland Community & Council Awards presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA celebrate community and councils working together. They provide a great opportunity to highlight the work done within our communities, to reward our unsung heroes and recognise the phenomenal contribution they’ve made to our lives as well as acknowledge achievements from local Community and County Councils, partnerships and projects that enhance our everyday lives.