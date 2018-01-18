Dickie Rock is a big hit at Carrick-on-Suir nursing home

Show Band era icon Dickie Rock paid a special visit to one of his biggest fans in Carrick-on-Suir - 98 year-old Greenhill Nursing Home resident Mary Wells.

The singing legend visited the nursing home on Carrick-on-Suir's Pill Road on December 29 and spent over an hour and a half singing to Mary and the other residents, chatting with everyone and posing for photos.

Greenhill Nursing Home's Director of Nursing Anne Fraher said Dickie Rock has numerous fans at the nursing home but particularly Mary.

"Mary speaks daily about Dickie Rock and her party piece "The Candy Store" is sung at all our parties."

Anne emailed Dickie's manager and after several phone calls his visit was confirmed.

"We had a fantastic morning of entertainment and lots of fun. We finished by singing “The Two Carrick Smashers" for Dickie Rock."

Anne thanked everyone who helped out during his visit to Greenhill.

She said music and dance is an important part of Greenhill Nursing Home where parties and music sessions are held by local musicians, schools and Carrick-on-Suir Active Retirement Group.