Phyllis Brett retires from ministries in Clonmel parish

Phyllis Brett has retired from the many ministries she performed so diligently and faithfully over the past number of years in St. Mary's Parish, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Phyllis wore many hats - she looked after the altar linen, dressed the altar, prepared the altar for Mass, counted the envelopes each week and made sure the relevant colours and frontal of the various seasons were in order.

"For such dedicated, committed and loyal service we say a big thank you", said Parish Priest Fr. Billy Meehan.

"Phyllis has been the driving force of the Sacristy/Sanctuary energy over the past few years. I am not so sure her enthusiasm, loyalty and commitment will rest for too long.

"In the meantime enjoy the break Phyllis, and thanks", Fr. Meehan added.