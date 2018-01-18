Who wants to host Daniel O'Donnell at their house in Tipperary for new TV show?
The call is out
Who wants to put up Daniel O'Donnell at their house for new TV show?
TV producers are putting out a call for people to host Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella for the next series of thier hit RTE series.
In a statement, RTE said: "Daniel & Majella are hitting the road again and we’re currently looking for 12 more wonderful B&Bs to accommodate them for one night during their trip."
"If you have availability from 9th – 24th March and are interested in having your B&B feature on the show apply today. For more information please call Sinéad on 01 8641444 or email the team on bnbroadtrip@gmail.com."
The closing date for applications is Friday, February 9.
So, do you know anyone in Tipperary who would love to host the Donegal crooner?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on