Who wants to host Daniel O'Donnell at their house in Tipperary for new TV show?

TV producers are putting out a call for people to host Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella for the next series of thier hit RTE series.

In a statement, RTE said: "Daniel & Majella are hitting the road again and we’re currently looking for 12 more wonderful B&Bs to accommodate them for one night during their trip."

"If you have availability from 9th – 24th March and are interested in having your B&B feature on the show apply today. For more information please call Sinéad on 01 8641444 or email the team on bnbroadtrip@gmail.com."

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 9.

So, do you know anyone in Tipperary who would love to host the Donegal crooner?