Car charging points are lying idle in Clonmel car park

The charging points for electric vehicles in Clonmel's Mary Street car park are "one hundred per cent under-used" because they're included in pay-parking areas.

That was the claim made by Cllr. Michael Murphy at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said that of the six charging points in the town four were freely accessible, at Gordon Place and Kickham Street.

These were used regularly because they were located in areas where no parking fees were levied.

However the charging points in Mary Street were completely unused as an unintended consequence of introducing barriers in the car park.

Cllr. Murphy said he was aware that charging points were also planned for the redeveloped car park at Suir Island, but that was a long way off.

Cllr. Pat English said it didn't make sense to have the charging points located inside a pay-parking area.

The council would examine the current arrangements for electric charging points in Clonmel, said District Administrator Anthony Coleman.

At present parking charges applied for all vehicles that entered Mary Street car park and stayed for longer than 30 minutes. It was also proposed to provide electric charging points at the Suir Island car park when it was redeveloped.

He said that the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport was undertaking a review nationally to get a better understanding of the issues surrounding parking and electric recharging, and the potential use of parking as an incentive for electric vehicles.

It was anticipated that revised policies and recommendations would arise from this national review, said Mr. Coleman.