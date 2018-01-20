Operation Transformation Walks get people moving across Tipperary

For the eighth year running, Sport Ireland and local Sports Partnerships teamed up once again with RTE’s Operation Transformation for the Operation Transformation Nationwide Walks, which took place last weekend at 80 locations around the country.

Despite the damp weather, crowds turned up to walk in Clonmel, Cahir, Nenagh, Templemore and Tipperary Town.

The walks were a great success and enjoyed by all those who participated.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-ordinator with Tipperary Sports Partnership, said it was great to see so many people of all ages across the county enjoying the walks.

Above - Valerie Connolly, Tipperary Sports Partnership; District Mayor Catherine Carey; Ger Holohan, Tipperary Sports Partnership; and Niall O'Sullivan, Clonmel Athletic Club, were at the Clonmel Park Hotel for the start of the Operation Transformation Walk on Saturday morning.

"I would like to encourage everyone to make 2018 their year to be active", she said.

The Clonmel walk was officially started by District Mayor Catherine Carey and followed a route around Marlfield before returning to the Clonmel Park Hotel for refreshments.

Irish Heart Foundation walking leaders Ger and Siobhan Houlihan led the 218 walkers in Clonmel along the route. Lidl in Clonmel kindly sponsored refreshments for all the participants.

Councillor Richie Molloy, Deputy District Mayor, launched the Cahir walk, which followed a route from Duneske onto the Clonmel Road, the Colaiste, Cahir Road and The Square, before returning to Duneske for refreshments provided by Cahir Tidy Towns.

The 175 walkers were led by Irish Heart Foundation leaders Seamus Conway and Sheila Slattery.

In Tipperary Town, Councillor Roger Kennedy, Leas–Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, launched the walk that started from the Canon Hayes Sports Centre and followed a 5 kilometres route, returning to the Canon Hayes Centre for refreshments sponsored by Lidl, Tipperary Town.

This was the third year a walk was held in Tipperary Town as part of Operation Transformation, and a great turnout of just over 90 walkers completed the 5 kilometres route.

Above - Rose and Sean Walzer took part in Saturday's Operation Transformation Walk in Clonmel.

Tipperary Sports Partnership is grateful to Operation Transformation, the Irish Heart Foundation, Lidl Clonmel and Tipperary Town, the Gardaí, Tipperary Civil Defence, Clonmel AC, Templemore AC, Duneske Leisure, Nenagh Eire Og GAA Centre, Canon Hayes Sports Centre, Clonmel Park Hotel, Cahir and Nenagh Meet n' Train, Tipperary Wheelers, St. Mary’s Secondary School and Costello’s Gala Shop, as well as all volunteers and leaders for their assistance in facilitating and supporting the organisation of the event.

Follow Tipperary Sports Partnership on Facebook and Twitter to keep updated on further opportunities to keep you active in 2018.