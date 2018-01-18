Clonmel butcher's product goes on sale in the famed Fortnum & Mason food hall
Wanted to share this very proud moment with you....seeing our humble beef dripping on the shelves of @Fortnums in London alongside and thanks to our good friend @MeatPeter Well done team @JWButchers pic.twitter.com/hGGQsPnIL1— Pat Whelan (@Pat_Whelan) January 18, 2018
A Clonmel butcher is now being stocked on the shelves of the famed Fortnum & Mason Food Hall in London!
Local man Pat Whelan has taken his food producing talents across the Irish Sea and proudly announced his arrival at the upmarket store this morning (Tuesday, January 18).
Expressing his delight at being stocked at the store Mr Whelan thanked his team at James Whelan Butchers.
In recent years the Clonmel-based butcher has expanded his business with shops in Avoca stores in Ireland.
