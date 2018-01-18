Clonmel butcher's product goes on sale in the famed Fortnum & Mason food hall

A Clonmel butcher is now being stocked on the shelves of the famed Fortnum & Mason Food Hall in London!

Local man Pat Whelan has taken his food producing talents across the Irish Sea and proudly announced his arrival at the upmarket store this morning (Tuesday, January 18).

Expressing his delight at being stocked at the store Mr Whelan thanked his team at James Whelan Butchers.

In recent years the Clonmel-based butcher has expanded his business with shops in Avoca stores in Ireland.

