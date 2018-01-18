Sadness at passing of well known Clonmel businessman

The death has occurred of well known Clonmel business man Eddie Hickey.

For decades Eddie operated the family business, Hickey’s Bakery famous for its barmbrack and founded in the 1900s, at West Gate in Clonmel.

Ill for some years he passed away at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir surrounded by his loving family.Beloved father of Aileen (Foley), Siobhán (Purcell), John, Jim, Nuala (O'Connor) and Eamon. Sadly missed by his ex-wife Margaret, sons, daughters, sister Frances (Mulcahy), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

He was well known as a sportsman having played for Clonmel Rugby Club and represented Clonmel Rowing Club.He was a supporter of all sporting clubs in the town and he called one of his horses after Clonmel Commercials.Up to his illness he would have been very involved with Clonmel Rugby Club and Clonmel Rowing Club and he was also a very popular member of the Donoughmore club.