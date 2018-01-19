Fire fighters called to house fire in Clonmel town centre
Fire fighters were called to a house fire in Clonmel town centre yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Two tenders from Clonmel Fire Station received the emergency alert around 3.30pm to attend the blaze at a terraced house at Staunton Row opposite the Oakville Shopping Centre.
A Tipperary Fire Service spokesperson said no one was injured in the fire that is believed to have started in a kitchen.
Fire fighters managed to get the fire under control within an hour. The left the scene at 4.40pm yesterday.
