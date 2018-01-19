Modern new lighting system gets the green light for Rock of Cashel

Work on the provision of a new floodlighting system for the Rock of Cashel is to start immediately.

Minister Kevin Boxer Moran announced the project on a visit to the Rock of Cashel on Friday.

When installed at the Rock of Cashel the LED spotlighting will have the ability to illuminate the Rock in different colours for seasonal and special occasions such as green for St.Patrick's Day ,yellow for Darkness Into Light occasions and pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Deputy Michael Lowry said the new floodlighting system for the Rock of Cashel was a very important project and said he was pleased to welcome Minister Moran to Cashel after making representations to him on the matter.

Deputy Lowry said the system provided the flexible option for creating highlighted areas of drama lighting using concentrated colour-changing light and when installed at the Rock it will have the ability to light the Rock in different colours for seasonal and special occasions.

It is envisaged that the new system will be in place to light the Rock green for Saint Patrick's Day.