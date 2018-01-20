Slievenamon Golf Club is sold

Subject to a contract being signed, Slievenamon Golf Club, located at Clonacody between Fethard and Clonmel, is to be sold as a going concern, according to an informed source today (Saturday).

The 18-hole golf club, owned by the Lalor family, has been on the market since last August and recently the membership at the club were informed by the owners in a statement that its future use could not be guaranteed.

The prospects for the club looked very bleak after the recent decision by the Lalors to stop accepting membership subscriptions for 2018, and also with the decision to discontinue greenkeeping maintenance of the course. However things have now taken a turn for the better it seems with today’s breaking news.

A deadline of the end of March had been set for a new buyer to come on board to save the club and it seems a “White Knight” may have arrived just in time to allow golf to continue at the club which was founded in 1999. A number of parties have been expressing a keen interest in purchasing the course, with its modern clubhouse and restaurant, and it now seems that “a local” purchaser is in line to do just that.

If the deal is successfully concluded it will be great news all around for everyone involved in the club none more so than the Lalor family who have provided a great service to the sport of golf at Slievenamon for nearly two decades. It will also be wonderful news for the gents and ladies membership of the club and for the general area in many other ways.