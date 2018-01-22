Tipperary boy dies in tragic farm accident

The communities of Ballina and Newtown, Nenagh, were in a state of shock this Monday following the death of a 15-year-old boy in a farm accident on Sunday afternoon.the HSA have confirmed that they are investigating the accident which resulted in the first fatal farm accident this year.

It is believed that the boy, a Junior Cert student in St Anne's Community College, Killaloe, fell from a tractor while working on his uncle's farm shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

One local said that the entire area was "stunned" by the tragedy.

He has been named locally as Patrick McCormack of Ryninch, Ballina.

A post on Ballina GAA Club's website said the club offered its sincere condolences to Patrick's family, John, Fiona, Emer, Mary, and grandmother.

Patrick played underage football and hurling with the club and at Ballina National School.

Patrick was also a member of East Clare Farmers Drag Hunt, who posted a message on Facebook saying Patrick was a member and friend of the East Clare Farmers Drag Hunt.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. May he rest in peace," the post said.