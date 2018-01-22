Tipperary County Council issue statement following fire station  seizure

Tipperray County Council is co-operating with gardai following the discovery of an unknown substance in Nenagh fire station.

“Tipperary County Council wishes to confirm that on Wednesday 17th January 2018, an unknown substance was discovered as a result of a routine health and safety inspection in the Nenagh Fire Station and the Gardai were immediately notified.

This case is now an ongoing criminal investigation and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The Council is co-operating fully with Gardai on the matter and it does not want to prejudice or jeopardise that enquiry in any way and therefore is not in a position to comment further pending the conclusion of this investigation” concluded the statement