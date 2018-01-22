Dolores O'Riordan funeral today - touching tribute from Tipperary singer Johnny B
#DoloresORiorda tribute pic.twitter.com/NsjjDztqFY— Johnny B Tipp Man (@JohnnyBtipp) January 16, 2018
The funeral of Dolores O'Riordan takes place in Limerick today, a week after her sudden death.
Normally a man who makes us laugh, today Johnny B allows us to reflect on the sad loss of the talented Limerick songwriter.
Watch and listen as Johnny B performs his tribute to Dolores.
On such a sad day we take a look back at Dolores' dream wedding in Tipperary to remember her in happier times.
