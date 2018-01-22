Man to appear before Clonmel District Court charged in connection with burglary and assault at Fethard house
A man aged in his 30s is due to appear before Clonmel District Court tomorrow (Tuesday) charged in connection with a house burglary and assault in Fethard in the early hours of last Thursday morning.
The man appeared before Youghal District Court last Friday charged with the burglary and also assaulting a male occupant of the house at Grove Road, Fethard on January 18.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, January 23.
