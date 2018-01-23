Watch out Tipperary - Orange weather warning for Storm Georgina

Tipperary looks like it’s going to be hit with even more bad weather tonight - even though some Tipperary roads are still flooded from the last bad rains!

Met Eireann have issued an Orange Weather Warning for strong winds expected overnight.

A depression now named Storm Georgina will track to the northwest of the country tonight.

Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h for a time tonight. Valid from 00:01 Wednesday, January 24, until 5am Wednesday, January 24.

This weather warning is also in place for Co. Waterford.

However Tipperary may be spared the worst of the weather as Met Eireann say winds will be strongest in Western and Northwestern counties and along the Southeast coast, where a Yellow Wind Warning is in place.

There is also a Yellow Rain Warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.