Proud daughters accept Annerville Award on behalf of late Jim Kennedy

Five proud daughters of the late Jim Kennedy, named by the United Sports Panel as the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, attended the Annerville Awards ceremony at the Park Hotel, Clonmel on Saturday night.

Dolores, Martina, Elenor (all standing) Mary and Anne were delighted to accept the honour on behalf of their late father.

The late Jim Kennedy, who passed away recently, was one of the founding fathers of ladies football - he was the first president of the Ladies Football Association.

Mr Kennedy, Connolly Park, Clonmel, was due to receive the Lifetime Achievement award in the prestigious Annerville Awards but sadly passed away just days before the ceremony.

