Work begins on €2m project to replace old water mains serving Carrick-on-Suir

Work begins this week on a €2m project to replace a 5km section of the old Crotty's Lake trunk water mains serving part of Carrick-on-Suir that has been blighted with regular bursts in recent years.

Irish Water says residents and businesses in the Carrick-on-Suir area will benefit from a much more secure and reliable water supply when the new modern plastic water main is completed this summer.

The section of pipeline being replaced has been subject to frequent bursts and a high level of leakage leading to regular disruptions to supply for customers.

Irish Water's Water Networks Programme Regional Lead Mark O’Duffy said replacing this old section of water main will resolve the regular problem of supply outages due to burst pipes.

“This work will also reduce leakage on the network and will help to reduce the volume of treated water that is lost unnecessarily. It will also result in improved water pressure for customers.”

Full report in this week’s edition of The Nationalist now in shops.