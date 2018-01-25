Financial plan to be put in place for development of former Clonmel army barracks

A financial plan to kickstart the development of the former Kickham army barracks in Clonmel is about to be drawn up.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman reported to a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that Tipperary County Council, in partnership with Limerick Institute of Technology, had engaged consultants Deloitte to develop a financial planning model most appropriate to the Kickham Barracks site.

This would allow the necessary funds for the development of the entire site to be raised and repaid, “in a way which is consistent with the legal, economic, financial and fiduciary constraints of each stakeholder”, said Mr. Coleman.

It would also be consistent with accounting best practice and reporting requirements both now and in the future.

Mr. Coleman said it was anticipated that this financial report would be completed in the first quarter of the year.

It was also expected that it would be followed with further stakeholder engagement with the Department of Education; Education and Training Board and Limerick Institute of Technology, with a view to progressing the delivery of the plan, Mr. Coleman added.

Tipperary County Council purchased the eleven-acre site after the former army barracks was closed and vacated by the Department of Defence in March 2012.

The County Council has responsibility for the delivery of open spaces and public shared space and utilities, including the construction of a public plaza.

A new Garda station is to be built on the site.

The Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) has plans to consolidate and deliver a purpose-built campus at Kickham Barracks.

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT), which provides a number of business and speciality multi-media courses, proposes to develop a new campus within the site and provide more accommodation and room for expansion of its multi-media courses.