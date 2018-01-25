OPW Minister inspects Mullinahone flood and river bank erosion prevention works

Minister for the OPW and Flood Relief Kevin "Boxer" Moran was urged by local politicians to sanction the final phase of Mullinahone's flood and river bank erosion prevention works during his visit to the village last Friday.

The Minister of State inspected the progress of the €250,000 first phase of the project currently underway on the Mullinahone River and its banks.

The works are due to be completed in a month's time. Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby and local politicians Cllr Eddie O'Meara and Independent TD Michael Lowry accompanied the Minister on his inspection.

Cllr O'Meara and Deputy Lowry appealed to the Minister to allocate funding for the project's second phase as soon as possible.

Cllr O'Meara said he told the Minister that carrying out the second phase was vital in order for the first phase to be 100 per cent successful.

The OPW allocated €225,000 funding last year to carry out emergency flood prevention and remedial works to stem erosion of the river bank in Mullinahone and stop sections of the bank collapsing into the river.

At the time, Cllr O'Meara estimated around 24 houses in the village, about six of which are Council owned, were in danger of losing sections of their back gardens due to river bank erosion. In some cases, garden sheds were in danger of destruction.

His big fear was that an increase in mud and debris in the Mullinahone River due to bank erosion posed a significant flooding threat to the village.

Tipperary Co. Council contributed €25,000 towards the first phase of the flood and erosion prevention works that involved the removal of debris from the river channel and banks and the construction of a foundation and retaining wall along the river bank.

Cllr O'Meara said the second phase of the project, estimated to cost €150,000, will comprise a survey and repairs to the drainage tunnel from Rocks Road to the village.

"The Minister asked Mr Corby to prepare an estimate for Phase 2, which will be submitted to him shortly."

Cllr O'Meara said he is hopeful the funding application will be successful.