Man to appear before Cashel Court this morning charged in connection with fatal hit and run accident. 

A man aged in his late 40s is to appear before Cashel District Court this morning (Thursday) charged in connection with a fatal hit and run traffic collision in which a pensioner was knocked down and killed in Co. Tipperary last July.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was charged by gardaí today in Thurles.

He was due to appear before Cashel District Court at 10.30am today.

The man was charged by gardai investigating the fatal hit and run traffic collision that resulted in the death of 68 year-old pedestrian Michael Stapleton from Glengoole, Thurles on July 30, 2017.

The collision happened at Paynestown, New Birmingham, Thurles a short distance from Mr Stapleton’s home.

Gardaí were notified of the incident by a member of the public, who performed CPR on Mr Stapleton at the scene.