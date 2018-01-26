Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade committee issues appeal for parade entries

Carrick-on-Suir's St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is appealing to sports clubs, musical and dance groups, social clubs, schools and community groups from the town and surrounding parishes to take part in this year's parade.

The Commitee is also inviting bands, the owners of tractors, cars and bikes to join the parade.

"We need to make this a day to remember and put Carrick on the map. We are preparing all year to make this a wonderful family day, " said St Patrick's Day Parade Committee Cllr David Dunne.

Any group interested in taking part in the parade should contact Cllr Dunne at (086) 3476317 or contact the organising committee through the Carrick St Patrick's Day Parade Facebook page.