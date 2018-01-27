Good news for residents of four Tipperary housing estates

The maintenance of the open spaces, car parks, sewers and water mains in four housing estates in Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Clogheen is now the responsibility of Tipperary County Council, after it was announced that the estates had been taken in charge by the council.

The estates are Upper Moangarriff, Clonmel; Ivowen, Kilsheelan; Maplelane, West Kilsheelan and The Paddocks, Ballyboy West, Clogheen.

Speaking at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District, Cllr. Pat English said it was great to see the estates "coming across together", and he thanked the council staff.

They had been working on this for a number of years and progress had been slow.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose also commended everyone involved.

Cllr. Michael Murphy said the taking in charge of the estates demonstrated real progress that could be attributed to the appointment of a dedicated engineer, James Murray, for this process.

The situation in Ivowen in Kilsheelan was unique in that there were significant outstanding works to be completed such as the footpaths, public lights, amenity roads and works for which Irish Water had responsibility.

They had a cash bond in place and he was delighted that the lighting would be sorted out immediately.

They had been working on this for six years and they now had between €305,000-€310,000 - and a further €37,000 committed by the council - to spend in Ivowen.

Cllr. Murphy said further works would have to go to tender and there were also issues with landscaping.

Cllr. Marie Murphy said that real progress had been made since James Murray came on board last April.

District Mayor Catherine Carey also welcomed this good news story.

District Engineer Eamon Lonergan said that a plan for the completion of the estates would be put in place.