Clonmel Allotments and Community Gardens Association annual meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Clonmel Allotments and Community Gardens Association takes place next Wednesday night, January 31st in the Community Hall at the rear of St. Oliver’s Church, commencing at 7pm.

Membership fees will be due on the night and each member needs to attend to sign their membership form at the meeting.

Membership fees are the same as last year and the committee requests that the correct amount of money would be brought to the meeting.

Payment of fees includes insurance and it is vital that fees are paid first before any work takes place on plots. A plot cannot be sub-let or passed to another person.

Each year some plot holders give up membership, with many more people wishing to join. The management of the waiting list is a task that requires the co-operation of all members.

If you are not renewing your membership please let the committee know. If the licence agreement is not immediately renewed the plot will be relet at the next committee meeting after the AGM.

Outgoing officers and committee - chairman, Billy O'Donoghue; secretary, Bernard Lennon; treasurer, Ger McEvoy.

Committee - Michael O'Brien, Michael O'Donoghue, Eileen Kelly, Ruairi O'Caislean, Mieke Muyllaert Dick Carroll, Robert Hawkins, Bridget Bourke and Jim Hennebry.

For further information ring secretary Bernard Lennon on 086-2937220.