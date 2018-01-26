Mountaineering Ireland regional meeting hosted by Peaks Club in Clonmel

Above - At the Mountaineering Ireland regional meeting, hosted by the Peaks Mountaineering Club at the Clonmel Park Hotel, were, from left, Greg Kenny, Peaks Club training officer; Jane Carney, Mountaineering Ireland training officer; Helen Lawless, Mountaineering Ireland access officer; and Ray Prendergast, Peaks Club chairman.

The Peaks Mountaineering Club hosted the very successful Mountaineering Ireland regional meeting on training in the Clonmel Park Hotel.

With over fifty members attending from clubs in Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Limerick, Kilkenny and Tipperary, it was very representative of the healthy state of clubs' commitment to hillwalking and mountaineering in the South and South-East.

The Peaks Mountaineering Club thanks everyone who gave of their time and skills to inform and develop people's love of mountains.

Both walks this Sunday are on the Galtee Mountains. Pack map number 74 and the usual mountaineering gear for the day out.

The early walk will be led by Kevin Bowen. The noon walk will be led by Flan Real, with William Smyth assisting.

Both walks leave from Eldon’s at the stated time.