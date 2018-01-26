Tipperary husband and wife to be buried together after fatal accident

A husband and wife who died following a crash on the M7 motorway in Tipperary will be laid to rest together on Sunday afternoon.

John F and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Powell were travelling on the M7 on Tuesday, January 16, when the accident occurred.

Mr Powell died on the same day as the accident and his wife Betty passed away on Wednesday of this week, January 24.

John and Betty , from Ballycrenode, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary, are deeply regretted by their loving family Brian, Elaine and Barry, Betty's twin sister Olive and John's sisters Joan (Matson) and Barbara (Browne), grandchildren Lily and Rufus, daughter-in-law Liz, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The devoted couple are reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Saturday from 4 pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church of Ireland on Sunday for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bóthar.