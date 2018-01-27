€3,000 scholarships open to Tipperary WIT students

Tipperary students who list Waterford Institute of Technology on their CAO applications will be eligible for one of the college’s €3,000 scholarships!

For the third year running five exceptional people will be awarded scholarships that have a total value of up to €15,000.

Rather than a focus on high points the scholarship scheme encourages and rewards inspiring people who show a capacity to shape a better society.

The closing date for President’s Scholarship applications is Thursday, 1 March 2018 at 5.15pm.

To be in with a chance of winning one of five scholarships worth €3,000 a year each, scholarship applicants must have listed one of WIT’s 70 CAO courses as one of their choices on their CAO application before applying. The normal closing date for the CAO is 1 February at 5.15pm.

Prospective applicants will find all the details on http://www.wit.ie/caoscholarship.