Mullinahone - Has there been a population explosion in the Tipperary village?

According to the Central Statistics Office figures there seems to have been a population explosion in Mullinahone village during the last decade.

Since 1991 the village figures have been as follows:

1991 pop. 379,

1996 pop. 358,

2001 pop. 348,

2006 pop. 372,

2011 pop. 481 and

2016 pop. 499.

The very sharp rise between 2006 and 2011 of over 100 people is certainly not explained by a population explosion. Has anyone got the explanation?