Snowy footprints on the Tipperary Hills

It's was chilly outside, last week, but the falling snow did treat us to some picturesque scenes!

This beautiful and pensive photograph (above) was taken at Tipperary Hills Pitch and Putt course on Friday, January 19, last by Mary-Margaret Peters.

In the background the town of Tipperary is also covered in a light sprinkling of snow.

Thanks for sharing this lovely winter scene with us Mary-Margaret!