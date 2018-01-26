Shocking dumping in Clonmel scenic area

A shocking amount of black sacks of rubbish were dumped at a scenic spot just outside Clonmel this week.

These photographs were sent to The Nationalist by disgusted reader who described to us “a mountain of rubbish” just left on the side of a public roadway.

Our reader was visiting family nearby when she came across the dumping just off the Coleville Road, near Poulboy.

The black sacks seemed to contain household waste.

Waterford County Council oversees this area and the dumping has been reported to them. A spokesperson for the council told The Nationalist that the scene has been inspected and evidence collected as part of their investigation.

The rubbish will be cleaned up on Monday.

Executive Engineer with Waterford County Council, Niall Kane, warned householders to be alert when paying someone to take away their household waste as they could end up liable for any dumping not just the person who carries out the act.

It is an offence to give your waste to someone who does not hold a waste collection permit.