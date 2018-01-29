Over €300,000 worth of drugs seized in Cashel

Over three €300,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Cashel in two gardai raids over the weekend.

A male and a female were arrested after the raids.The woman has been released without charge, a file is being sent to the DPP , while the male remains in custody this afternoon.

The first discovery was made after Gardai stopped a van in Cashel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A search of the vehicle uncovered over €30,000 worth of cannibas resin.

Two people were arrested and detained at Cahir Garda station for questioning.

A search was laster conducted of a property in Cashel on Sunday by the Cork Divisional drugs unit, assisted by local gardai.

During the search gardai found over €280,000 worth of heroin and a further €3,000 worth of cannibas resin.

The drugs have been sent for technical analysis.